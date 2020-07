Ambassador of Cyprus to Romania found dead in his home

Ambassador of Cyprus to Romania found dead in his home. Filippos Kritiotis, the ambassador of Cyprus to Romania, was found dead inside his residence in Bucharest on Sunday, July 12, Stirileprotv.ro reported. He is believed to have died early Sunday morning. The diplomat was known to have heart problems, and there is yet no evidence of violent (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]