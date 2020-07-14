Nicusor Dan: Termoenergetica, with debts of 100 million euro, is practically in insolvency

Nicusor Dan: Termoenergetica, with debts of 100 million euro, is practically in insolvency. Independent deputy Nicusor Dan, candidate for the Bucharest City Hall, stated on Tuesday that Termoenergetica "is a time bomb of the Firea Administration", the company having debts of 100 million euro and being, practically, insolvent. "Termoenergetica is a time bomb of the PSD-Firea [Social Democratic Party] administration. After bankrupting RADET, that it left with a debt of a billion euro, the current debt of Termoenergetica is of 100 million euro and this company is, practically, insolvent. The PSD-Firea administration had 180 million euro at its disposal from European money that they weren't able to take in four years," said Nicusor Dan, in a press conference. He mentioned that the losses in the heating network are of one million gigacalories on the main network and 430,000 gigacalories on the secondary network - in total 1.4 million gigacalories - the equivalent of heating necessities for Districts 1 and 2 for a year. "We reached this situation due to investments being derisory: 2017 - 6 million RON, 2018 - 9 million RON, 2019 - 13 million RON, meaning an average of 10 million RON per year, given that we need 5 billion RON in investments - this means that, in the current rhythm, the Firea administration would solve the issue of heating in 500 years," said Nicusor Dan. He mentioned that in the meeting of the Bucharest City General Council on Wednesday there will be a debate on the merging of Termoenergetica and Energetica, which he claimed would be planned to hide the financial balances of the two companies. Finally, in his opinion, he mentioned that the solutions are to modernize the distribution network or to install cameras to detect defections.