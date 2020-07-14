Romania’s Chamber of Deputies adopts citizens’ initiative to ban convicted people from public office

Romania's Chamber of Deputies adopts citizens' initiative to ban convicted people from public office. The Romanian Chamber of Deputies adopted on Tuesday, July 14, the Fara penali in functii publice citizens' initiative to change the Constitution and ban convicted people from holding public office. There were 295 votes "in favor" and one abstention, News.ro reported.