E.ON Energie Romania To Build EUR630,000 Solar Power Station For Romanian Firm Don Pedro

E.ON Energie Romania To Build EUR630,000 Solar Power Station For Romanian Firm Don Pedro. E.ON Energie Romania will build a photovoltaic power station for Romanian company Don Pedro, one of the largest players on the local tissue paper market, within an investment worth EUR630,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]