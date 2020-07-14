Deloitte Romania Promotes Two Directors Within Company, One Partner Within Reff & Associates

Deloitte Romania Promotes Two Directors Within Company, One Partner Within Reff & Associates. Deloitte Romania is strengthening its management team by promoting Ioana Boca to Financial Advisory Director, Sorin Elisei to Director within the practice specialized in the energy and natural resources industry, and Mihnea Galgotiu-Sararu to Partner within Reff & Associates, the law firm (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]