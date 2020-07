IT Company 2Performant Considers Listing On BVB’s Alternative Trading System AeRO

2Performant, a Romanian technology company specialized in e-commerce (electronic commerce) and digital marketing, has announced its intention to list its shares on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, in the second half of