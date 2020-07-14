President Iohannis says PSD delaying quarantine law, calls for conclusion to talks

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has been delaying the quarantine and isolation law and called on lawmakers to finalise talks on this piece of legislation. "I am shocked by the way PSD has reacted and is reacting in Parliament now when a very important law is under discussion, the law regulating the isolation of sick people and the quarantine of people. (...) PSD is delaying this discussion," Iohannis told a news briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He stressed the "urgent" need for this law and called on the law makers to finalise talks. According to Iohannis, the delay in passing the law deprives the government of "a very important tool". The president described the attitude as "intolerable." "I'm telling you the truth, it's extremely sad, it's shocking, because this delay which the PSD probably wants to make it seem important or interesting can cost the lives of dozens, God forbid, maybe even hundreds of Romanians. I am resuming my call to Parliament: finalise the talks, approve a good form of this law! Otherwise, you will be morally responsible for the death of maybe tens or even hundreds of Romanians. This behaviour, this delay is intolerable," added Iohannis. He underscored that the COVID-19 pandemic is "the worst" health crisis of the last century. "For 100 years now there has been no disease with such a profound impact, an impact that is felt in the lives of everyone, of nations, which is felt very strongly in national economies. Unfortunately, the effects of this pandemic in Romania become increasingly more visible. Today, unfortunately, we have again 637 new cases, and 30 more Romanians have died from this disease," he said.