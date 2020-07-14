 
Romaniapress.com

July 14, 2020

France's Ambassador Ramis: In Paris and Bucharest, priority was maintaining public health
Jul 14, 2020

France's Ambassador Ramis: In Paris and Bucharest, priority was maintaining public health.

The priority of the French and Romanian governments, in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 crisis, was to maintain public health, and now is the moment for reconstruction, emphasized, on Tuesday, the French Ambassador, Michele Ramis, in her speech at the reception on the occasion of Bastille Day. The event at the French Embassy is attended by President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, members of Government, the chair of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, and the interim chair of the Senate, Robert Cazanciuc. As in Paris, the small ceremony is sober, bringing homage to health personnel and the victims of the pandemic. "France is fully mobilized for its economic, ecological, social and solidarity reconstruction," Michele Ramis emphasized. In this context, she spoke of the plan to recover the European Union. "Ahead of this crisis, we expect an ambitious and solidary response on the part of the European Union, for a plan of economic recovery at the height of challenges, in agreement with the Franco-German proposal from which the European Commission was inspired. We hope this plan will be approved rapidly by the 27 states," the diplomat underlined. She made reference to the effects of the health crisis in the entire world, saying that both the health crisis and isolation were a shock, because they paralyzed the activity of companies, threatened jobs, have jeopardised free circulation in Europe, closed down universities and schools. At the same time, she expressed France's solidarity with Romanian authorities and the Romanian nation "who, similarly to the French, have gone through tough or painful moments and had to make difficult and courageous decisions". The Ambassador recalled also the Romanians that work in the healthcare system of France, bringing them "special homage". Furthermore, in the name of the French people living in Romania, the ambassador expressed her gratitude towards doctors in Romania, who undertook risks and sacrificed their time and their personal or family life for the health of all. Finally, the Ambassador said that, in the context of the pandemic, there is need for a European system of healthcare.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

MAE: Greek authorities to welcome only tourists who tested negative for COVID-19 The Greek authorities on Tuesday night, at midnight, implemented a measure that says only tourists who tested negative for COVID-19 will be allowed into the country, shows a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES. The press release completes thus the already (...)

Gov't set to approve law on extension of state of alert on Wednesday The government is set to meet on Wednesday for an extraordinary meeting to decide on the prolongation of the state of alert by 30 days, sources from the government told AGERPRES. The current state of alert as decided by the government expires on July 17. The National Committee for Emergency... (...)

Ana Consulea, Founder Of Zexe Braserie Brand, Opens EUR15,000 Investment Ice Cream Shop In Bucharest Ana Consulea, a confectioner and the founder of the Zexe Braserie brand, has recently launched an ice cream shop in Bucharest’s King Michael (Herastrau) Park area, following a total investment of nearly EUR15,000.

Twenty-eight Romanians working in UK test positive for SARS-CoV-2 Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) reported on Tuesday that 28 Romanian nationals working in the United Kingdom have been confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2. It says in a press statement that the Romanian Embassy in London acted on information carried by the local media that 73 workers working (...)

Gov't set to approve law on extension of state of alert on Wednesday (sources) The government is set to meet on Wednesday for an extraordinary meeting to decide on the prolongation of the state of alert by 30 days, sources from the government told AGERPRES. The current state of alert as decided by the government expires on July 17. The National Committee for Emergency (...)

BT Capital Partners&Banca Transilvania, BCR, BRD To Sell Bonds To General Population As Of July 15 Romania’s Finance Ministry on Tuesday said BT Capital Partners&Banca Transilvania, BCR and BRD will put up for sale, starting July 15, 2020, leu-denominated bonds and, for the first time, euro-denominated bonds, for the general population, within the Fidelis (...)

HealthMin Tataru: It is necessary to extend state of alert Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Tuesday that the state of alert should be extended and he prepared an assessment and a proposal in this regard for the prime minister and president, adding that from July 15 restrictions will not be imposed, but there will be no relaxation measures either. (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |