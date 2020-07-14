Quarantine Law. Iohannis stresses the urgent need for this bill and calls on the lawmakers to finalise talks. Ciolacu accuses him of blackmailing Parliament



Quarantine Law. Iohannis stresses the urgent need for this bill and calls on the lawmakers to finalise talks. Ciolacu accuses him of blackmailing Parliament.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has been delaying the quarantine and isolation law and called on lawmakers to finalise talks on this piece of legislation. “I am shocked by the way PSD has reacted and is reacting in Parliament now when a very... (...)