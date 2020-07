Ana Consulea, Founder Of Zexe Braserie Brand, Opens EUR15,000 Investment Ice Cream Shop In Bucharest

Ana Consulea, a confectioner and the founder of the Zexe Braserie brand, has recently launched an ice cream shop in Bucharest's King Michael (Herastrau) Park area, following a total investment of nearly EUR15,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]