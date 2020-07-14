 
Romaniapress.com

July 14, 2020

Twenty-eight Romanians working in UK test positive for SARS-CoV-2
Jul 14, 2020

Twenty-eight Romanians working in UK test positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) reported on Tuesday that 28 Romanian nationals working in the United Kingdom have been confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2. It says in a press statement that the Romanian Embassy in London acted on information carried by the local media that 73 workers working on a farm in Herefordshire had tested positive and undertook emergency steps with the local authorities, the Department of Public Health and the employer to get more information about the citizenship, identity and health status of the persons concerned. According to preliminary information gathered on Monday evening from representatives of the employment agency, approximately 100 Romanian nationals work on the farm in question, and 28 of them tested positive for SARS -CoV-2. The Romanian nationals are asymptomatic, they are in good health, being daily monitored by the Public Health Service. Also, according to information released to the embassy by the representatives of the British company through which some of the Romanian nationals carry out their activity at that farm, the workers were placed in isolation, being provided with food and other necessities. The workers placed in isolation are exempted from paying rent for the time they are isolated. Representatives of the British local authorities, including translators, are also present at the farm in question. MAE says that as of now, nobody is working on the farm. The Romanian Embassy in London continues the dialogue with the local authorities and is ready to provide consular assistance, in accordance with its legal powers and in strict compliance with the measures adopted by the British authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. MAE says Romanian nationals in the UK can request consular assistance by calling the Romanian Embassy in London: +44 20 76027328, +44 20 7602 9833, +44 20 7603 6694, +44 20 76025193, +44 20 7603 0572, + 44 20 7602 2065. The calls are being rerouted to the Centre for Contact and Support to Romanian Nationals Abroad (CCSCRS) and picked by call centre operators 24/7. Also, the Romanian citizens who face a difficult, special situation of an emergency nature can call the emergency line of the Romanian diplomatic mission: +44 7738716335. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis: State of alert to be extended by 30 days President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the state of alert will be extended by 30 days. “Under these circumstances, in which not only does the number of patients not decrease, but it increases, it is obvious that the state of alert will be extended for 30 days. (…) Only... The post (...)

1.1% Of Purcari Shares Sold In Special Deal Worth RON4.8M On Bucharest Stock Exchange The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday registered a DEAL-type transaction, worth RON4.8 million, with 227,000 shares of winemaker Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO), the equivalent of 1.1% of the total number of the company’s shares, per stock market (...)

Apa Nova Plans To Invest EUR230M In Extending, Upgrading Water Supply System In Next 11 Years Apa Nova Bucuresti, the company administrating the water and sewer system in the capital city of Bucharest, has announced investments of EUR230.9 million in extending and modernizing the city’s water and sewer system over the next 11 (...)

President Iohannis: State of alert to be extended by 30 days President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the state of alert will be extended by 30 days. "Under these circumstances, in which not only does the number of patients not decrease, but it increases, it is obvious that the state of alert will be extended for 30 days. (...) The (...)

Law on setting up special agency for investigating environmental crimes in RO, challenged at the Constitutional Court The Romanian government challenged at the Constitutional Court (CCR) the law on the establishment of the "DNA for forests" - a specialized agency tasked with investigating environmental crimes in Romania. The law, promoted by Save Romania Union (USR), was adopted by the Parliament in mid-June. (...)

Court green lights doubling child allowances The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) ruled on Wednesday that the law repealing Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 2/2020, which postponed until August 1 doubling child allowances, is constitutional. It is a law that cleared Parliament to repeal OUG 2/2020 adopted at the beginning of the year by the (...)

Press Release: For production companies - Increase productivity and quality, reduce costs - Financed by EU subsidies with up to 90 % of the investment The current corona crisis is bringing companies to major economic challenges. This makes it more important for manufacturing companies to increase their profitability and competitiveness. The key success factors here are increasing productivity, efficiency, and quality, as well as reducing (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |