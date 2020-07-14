Gov't set to approve law on extension of state of alert on Wednesday (sources)

Gov't set to approve law on extension of state of alert on Wednesday (sources). The government is set to meet on Wednesday for an extraordinary meeting to decide on the prolongation of the state of alert by 30 days, sources from the government told AGERPRES. The current state of alert as decided by the government expires on July 17. The National Committee for Emergency Situations will also hold a meeting before the government's. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]