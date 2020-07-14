 
Romaniapress.com

July 14, 2020

MAE: Greek authorities to welcome only tourists who tested negative for COVID-19
Jul 14, 2020

MAE: Greek authorities to welcome only tourists who tested negative for COVID-19.

The Greek authorities on Tuesday night, at midnight, implemented a measure that says only tourists who tested negative for COVID-19 will be allowed into the country, shows a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES. The press release completes thus the already existing information regarding the conditions that the tourists who want to enter the Greek Republic through the Kulata - Promachonas border crossing point need to comply with. MAE says that according to the information published by the Greek authorities on the travel.gov.gr website the tourists will have to show their negative COVID-19 tests earlier than they were initially supposed to. The initial date communicated by the Greek authorities for tourists who need to have their negative COVID-19 test upon them was July 15, 6.00 am, which has now become July 15, 12.01 am, according to the new information released on Tuesday. MAE also brings to mind that the tests must be processed by accredited laboratories and the certificates must be in English with the name and surname of the person who did the test, as well as his/hers ID or passport number. According to MAE, representatives of the Consulate General of Romania to Thessaloniki and of the Romanian Embassy to Sofia will continue to be present on Wednesday at the Kulata-Promachonas crossing point. The Ministry also reminded the Romanian citizens who need consular assistance to dial the telephone number of the Romanian Embassy in Athens, and also the one of the Consulate General of Romania to Thessaloniki, 00302310340088, wherefrom the calls will be redirected to the Contact and Support Centre for Romanians Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the call centre operators, available around the clock. Moreover, the Romanian citizens who are facing a difficult situation, a special situation or an emergency, can dial the emergency number of the diplomatic mission of Romania to the Greek Republic, 00306978996222, and also the number of the General Consulate of Romania to Thessaloniki, 00306946049076. MAE recommends Romanians to check the www.mae.ro/node/51914, atena.mae.ro, salonic.mae.ro, ec.europa.eu/consularprotection/content/travel-advice_ro and www.mae.ro websites. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis: State of alert to be extended by 30 days President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the state of alert will be extended by 30 days. “Under these circumstances, in which not only does the number of patients not decrease, but it increases, it is obvious that the state of alert will be extended for 30 days. (…) Only... The post (...)

1.1% Of Purcari Shares Sold In Special Deal Worth RON4.8M On Bucharest Stock Exchange The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday registered a DEAL-type transaction, worth RON4.8 million, with 227,000 shares of winemaker Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO), the equivalent of 1.1% of the total number of the company’s shares, per stock market (...)

Apa Nova Plans To Invest EUR230M In Extending, Upgrading Water Supply System In Next 11 Years Apa Nova Bucuresti, the company administrating the water and sewer system in the capital city of Bucharest, has announced investments of EUR230.9 million in extending and modernizing the city’s water and sewer system over the next 11 (...)

President Iohannis: State of alert to be extended by 30 days President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the state of alert will be extended by 30 days. "Under these circumstances, in which not only does the number of patients not decrease, but it increases, it is obvious that the state of alert will be extended for 30 days. (...) The (...)

Law on setting up special agency for investigating environmental crimes in RO, challenged at the Constitutional Court The Romanian government challenged at the Constitutional Court (CCR) the law on the establishment of the "DNA for forests" - a specialized agency tasked with investigating environmental crimes in Romania. The law, promoted by Save Romania Union (USR), was adopted by the Parliament in mid-June. (...)

Court green lights doubling child allowances The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) ruled on Wednesday that the law repealing Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 2/2020, which postponed until August 1 doubling child allowances, is constitutional. It is a law that cleared Parliament to repeal OUG 2/2020 adopted at the beginning of the year by the (...)

Press Release: For production companies - Increase productivity and quality, reduce costs - Financed by EU subsidies with up to 90 % of the investment The current corona crisis is bringing companies to major economic challenges. This makes it more important for manufacturing companies to increase their profitability and competitiveness. The key success factors here are increasing productivity, efficiency, and quality, as well as reducing (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |