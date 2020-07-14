MAE: Greek authorities to welcome only tourists who tested negative for COVID-19

MAE: Greek authorities to welcome only tourists who tested negative for COVID-19. The Greek authorities on Tuesday night, at midnight, implemented a measure that says only tourists who tested negative for COVID-19 will be allowed into the country, shows a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES. The press release completes thus the already existing information regarding the conditions that the tourists who want to enter the Greek Republic through the Kulata - Promachonas border crossing point need to comply with. MAE says that according to the information published by the Greek authorities on the travel.gov.gr website the tourists will have to show their negative COVID-19 tests earlier than they were initially supposed to. The initial date communicated by the Greek authorities for tourists who need to have their negative COVID-19 test upon them was July 15, 6.00 am, which has now become July 15, 12.01 am, according to the new information released on Tuesday. MAE also brings to mind that the tests must be processed by accredited laboratories and the certificates must be in English with the name and surname of the person who did the test, as well as his/hers ID or passport number. According to MAE, representatives of the Consulate General of Romania to Thessaloniki and of the Romanian Embassy to Sofia will continue to be present on Wednesday at the Kulata-Promachonas crossing point. The Ministry also reminded the Romanian citizens who need consular assistance to dial the telephone number of the Romanian Embassy in Athens, and also the one of the Consulate General of Romania to Thessaloniki, 00302310340088, wherefrom the calls will be redirected to the Contact and Support Centre for Romanians Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the call centre operators, available around the clock. Moreover, the Romanian citizens who are facing a difficult situation, a special situation or an emergency, can dial the emergency number of the diplomatic mission of Romania to the Greek Republic, 00306978996222, and also the number of the General Consulate of Romania to Thessaloniki, 00306946049076. MAE recommends Romanians to check the www.mae.ro/node/51914, atena.mae.ro, salonic.mae.ro, ec.europa.eu/consularprotection/content/travel-advice_ro and www.mae.ro websites. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]