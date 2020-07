Romania’s external debt rises by EUR 5 bln in January-May 2020

Romania's total external debt increased by EUR 5 billion in the first five months of the year, to EUR 110.89 billion at the end of May, according to data from the national bank BNR. The long-term debt stood at EUR 77.63 billion at end-May (70% of total external debt), representing an increase (...)