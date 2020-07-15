Coronavirus pandemic: Flights from Romania to Austria suspended starting July 16

The regular direct flights from several states, including Romania, to Austria, will be suspended beginning July 16, following a decision of the Austrian authorities, Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced. The flights are suspended until July 31. Following the decision, local air (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]