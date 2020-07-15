Searches in Bucharest, Ilfov, Olt, Dambovita, in a case of fraud, money laundering, forgery and use of forgery



Police officers from the Economic Crime Investigation Directorate, together with prosecutors from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Tribunal, are carrying out on Wednesday morning 14 searches in Bucharest, Ilfov, Olt and Dambovita counties at the place of residence of people suspected of fraud, money laundering, forgery and use of forgery. Investigations show that between August and October 2019, several people misled traders from within the Community by placing orders and picking up goods on behalf of another company whose identity had been cloned. In order to ensure the credibility of the information, in order to establish the business relationship, the suspects allegedly falsified documents and created web domains. Subsequently, the goods were traded through specially created companies. The damage caused by the criminal activity amounts to approximately 1,200,000 lei (approx. 250,000 euros, ed. n.), the quoted source states. The searches have as object the identification of financial-accounting documents, documents and means used in the criminal activity. The action benefits from the specialized support of the Special Operations Directorate, as well as of the Central Intelligence Analysis Unit within the Romanian Police. Police officers from the Service for Interventions and Special Actions are participating in the actions.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)