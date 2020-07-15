Opening of Colosseum Mall in Bucharest postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Opening of Colosseum Mall in Bucharest postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The opening of Colosseum Mall, the shopping center built in northwest Bucharest, was rescheduled for 2021 "due to the unpredictability of the business environment under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a press release. The opening was initially planned for the end of this year. (...)