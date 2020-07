Romanian payment processor launches food order & delivery platform

Romanian payment processor launches food order & delivery platform. Digital payment processor Netopia Payments has launched mobilPay Delivery, a platform that allows users to order from restaurants, stores, and local producers, Startupcafe.ro reported. In the pilot period, some 20 Bucharest restaurants joined the platform, including La Mama, Speed Pizza, Sushi (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]