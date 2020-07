Romanian online retailer evoMag sets up e-scooter repair shop

Romanian online retailer evoMag sets up e-scooter repair shop. Online retailer evoMag has invested EUR 15,000 in an e-scooter repair shop. The shop is located in the same venue as the company’s showroom in Bucharest. Its opening comes against an increase in e-scooter sales in Romania and in the demand for e-scooter repair services. Most of the investment (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]