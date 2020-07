KPMG Romania Leases 8,500 Sqm of Offices in Speedwell's Miro Project

KPMG Romania Leases 8,500 Sqm of Offices in Speedwell's Miro Project. Audit and consultancy company KPMG Romania has signed an agreement with Belgian developer Speedwell to lease 8,500 square meters of offices in the Miro project set to be built in the Baneasa area in northern Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]