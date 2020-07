JLL: Industrial and Logistic Space Leases Reach 250,000 Sqm in 1H/2020

JLL: Industrial and Logistic Space Leases Reach 250,000 Sqm in 1H/2020. Industrial and logistical space leased in Romania reached nearly 250,000 square meters in the first half of 2020, slightly higher than in the same period last year, real estate consultancy firm JLL Romania said Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]