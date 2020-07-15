 
Romaniapress.com

July 15, 2020

Accor Seeks to Reach 50 Hotels in Romania by 2025
Jul 15, 2020

Accor Seeks to Reach 50 Hotels in Romania by 2025.

French hotel management group Accor, which has nine hotels in Romania, seeks to reach 50 hotels locally in the next five years.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis: State of alert to be extended by 30 days President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the state of alert will be extended by 30 days. “Under these circumstances, in which not only does the number of patients not decrease, but it increases, it is obvious that the state of alert will be extended for 30 days. (…) Only... The post (...)

1.1% Of Purcari Shares Sold In Special Deal Worth RON4.8M On Bucharest Stock Exchange The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday registered a DEAL-type transaction, worth RON4.8 million, with 227,000 shares of winemaker Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO), the equivalent of 1.1% of the total number of the company’s shares, per stock market (...)

Apa Nova Plans To Invest EUR230M In Extending, Upgrading Water Supply System In Next 11 Years Apa Nova Bucuresti, the company administrating the water and sewer system in the capital city of Bucharest, has announced investments of EUR230.9 million in extending and modernizing the city’s water and sewer system over the next 11 (...)

President Iohannis: State of alert to be extended by 30 days President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the state of alert will be extended by 30 days. "Under these circumstances, in which not only does the number of patients not decrease, but it increases, it is obvious that the state of alert will be extended for 30 days. (...) The (...)

Law on setting up special agency for investigating environmental crimes in RO, challenged at the Constitutional Court The Romanian government challenged at the Constitutional Court (CCR) the law on the establishment of the "DNA for forests" - a specialized agency tasked with investigating environmental crimes in Romania. The law, promoted by Save Romania Union (USR), was adopted by the Parliament in mid-June. (...)

Court green lights doubling child allowances The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) ruled on Wednesday that the law repealing Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 2/2020, which postponed until August 1 doubling child allowances, is constitutional. It is a law that cleared Parliament to repeal OUG 2/2020 adopted at the beginning of the year by the (...)

Press Release: For production companies - Increase productivity and quality, reduce costs - Financed by EU subsidies with up to 90 % of the investment The current corona crisis is bringing companies to major economic challenges. This makes it more important for manufacturing companies to increase their profitability and competitiveness. The key success factors here are increasing productivity, efficiency, and quality, as well as reducing (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |