President Iohannis: State of alert to be extended by 30 daysPresident Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the state of alert will be extended by 30 days. “Under these circumstances, in which not only does the number of patients not decrease, but it increases, it is obvious that the state of alert will be extended for 30 days. (…) Only... The post (...)
President Iohannis: State of alert to be extended by 30 daysPresident Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the state of alert will be extended by 30 days.
"Under these circumstances, in which not only does the number of patients not decrease, but it increases, it is obvious that the state of alert will be extended for 30 days. (...) The (...)
Court green lights doubling child allowancesThe Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) ruled on Wednesday that the law repealing Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 2/2020, which postponed until August 1 doubling child allowances, is constitutional.
It is a law that cleared Parliament to repeal OUG 2/2020 adopted at the beginning of the year by the (...)