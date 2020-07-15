Former Romanian intelligence officer sent to court in "Black Cube" case

Former Romanian intelligence officer sent to court in "Black Cube" case. Daniel Dragomir, a former officer of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), was sent to court by prosecutors from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in the “Black Cube” case. He is charged with setting up an organized crime group, inciting to illegal (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]