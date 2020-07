Peasant Museum in Bucharest hosts St. Ilie Fair this weekend

Peasant Museum in Bucharest hosts St. Ilie Fair this weekend. The Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest will host a St. Ilie Fair between July 17 and July 19. Various artisans will showcase wood-made items, ceramics, fabrics, toys, jewelry, painted eggs, and icons. Those who visit the fair will also find a variety of home-made cakes, honey, and the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]