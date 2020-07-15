DIICOT drops charges against law enforcement heads investigated in August 10, 2018 rally case

DIICOT drops charges against law enforcement heads investigated in August 10, 2018 rally case. The Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) announced on Wednesday that it has ordered the closing of the case of the August 10, 2018 protest, both of the investigation of the Gendarmerie heads, and the one regarding a coup attempt. Following this decision, charges were dropped against: Colonel Gheorghe Sebastian Cucos - former first deputy inspector of the Romanian Gendarmerie, Major Laurentiu Cazan - former general director of the Bucharest Gendarmerie General Directorate, Colonel Catalin Sindile - former head of the Romanian Gendarmerie; chief Police commissioner Mihai Dan Chirica, former Secretary of State for liaison with the prefects at the Ministry of the Interior. Also, the case section dealing with the gendarmes' heavy-handed intervention against the protesters was transferred to the Military Prosecutor's Office. According to a DIICOT release, by the ordinance issued on June 26, the Directorate prosecutors ordered: * The closing of the case that was looking into tentative actions against the constitutional order; * Declining competence in conducting a criminal investigation into potential abusive behavior, abuse of office and negligence in office consisting in the fact that "on 10.08.2018, starting with 18.00 hrs, on the occasion of the rally organized in the area of the Bucharest Victoriei Square, violent incidents involving riot forces of the Romanian Gendarmerie occurred, which resulted in several people being injured," to the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice - Military Prosecutor's Office Section. * The closing of the case where suspects Major Laurentiu Valentin Cazan, Police chief commissioner Mihai Dan Chirica, Colonel Gheorghe Sebastian Cucos and Colonel Ionut Catalin Sindile were being investigated for abuse of office, abusive conduct, participation in the use of forgery, complicity in abuse of office and complicity in participation in abusive conduct; * In order to assess coverage of the case subject to file No. 7475 / P / 2018 of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Sector 1 Court by the provisions of Art. 335 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, respectively regarding the extension of the criminal investigation into participation in battery or other violence provided for by Art. 52 para. 3 of the Criminal Code with reference to Art. 193 of the Criminal Code, a copy of the ordinance was sent to the chief prosecutor of the aforementioned prosecutor's office. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]