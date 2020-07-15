GCS: 641 new cases of coronavirus infections in Romania, total cases count reaches 34.226

GCS: 641 new cases of coronavirus infections in Romania, total cases count reaches 34.226. Another 641 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last report, bringing the total case count to 34,226 on Wednesday, announced the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). As many as 248 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Of the people (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]