EcoMin Popescu: Romania has experienced partial lockdown, life goes on

EcoMin Popescu: Romania has experienced partial lockdown, life goes on. Romania was not in total lockdown, but in partial lockdown, Economy minister Virgil Popescu said in an interview with AGERPRES. “So, like I said, Romania was not in a total lockdown, but in partial lockdown, especially on those industries that were linked to European markets, to European (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]