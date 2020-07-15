Press Release: For production companies - Increase productivity and quality, reduce costs - Financed by EU subsidies with up to 90 % of the investment



Press Release: For production companies - Increase productivity and quality, reduce costs - Financed by EU subsidies with up to 90 % of the investment.

The current corona crisis is bringing companies to major economic challenges. This makes it more important for manufacturing companies to increase their profitability and competitiveness. The key success factors here are increasing productivity, efficiency, and quality, as well as reducing (...)