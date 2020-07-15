Traffic temporarily stalled at Giurgiu-Ruse border crossing point due to protest on Bulgarian side

Traffic through the Giurgiu-Ruse border crossing point is temporarily interrupted on Wednesday, both on the outbound and the inbound, for all means of transport as a result of protests staged by Bulgarian transport companies in the nearby city of Ruse. "The Bulgarian border authorities informed the Territorial Inspectorate of the Giurgiu Border Police, through the Romania - Bulgaria Giurgiu-Ruse Joint Contact Center that the Bulgarian side of the Ruse Border Crossing Point, specifically the roundabout that allows access to the neighboring state, will be the site of protests staged by Bulgarian transport companies, which can result in the temporary interruption of traffic and increased waiting times. Considering the presented aspects, we hereby inform you that the Territorial Inspectorate of the Giurgiu Border Police keeps in permanent contact with the Bulgarian authorities and will order all the measures within its competence for the border control to run smoothly and efficiently at the end of the protests," spokesperson of ITPF Giurgiu, Iuliana Butoi, said on Wednesday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Camelia Bigan, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]