Eurostat: Romania Sees Third Largest Decrease In Industrial Production In The EU YoY In May 2020



Eurostat: Romania Sees Third Largest Decrease In Industrial Production In The EU YoY In May 2020.

Romania recorded the third largest decline (-27.4%) in industrial production year-over-year in May 2020, among the European Union Member States, after Slovakia (-33.5%) and Hungary (-27.4%), according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European (...)