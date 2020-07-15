 
Romaniapress.com

July 15, 2020

Romanian cybersecurity team joining Geiger project protecting small businesses against cyber threats
Jul 15, 2020

Romanian cybersecurity team joining Geiger project protecting small businesses against cyber threats.

Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team CERT-RO is joining the Geiger project - an initiative that aims to protect small businesses against cyber threats - as a partner, the team reported in a press statement released on Wednesday. "To support companies seeking protection, Geiger aims to build an ecosystem of competent people and organisations who provide help. Geiger also works with schools and partners to develop a standardised learning programme called 'Cybersecurity Experts.' The project will launch the pilot programme in Switzerland, with the BBB Vocational School and the SKV SMEs association, with the SRA Association of Accountants of the Netherlands and Romania's Cluj IT start-up and innovation hub. After completing training, cyber security experts will operate as 'ambassadors' who will pass on their knowledge to the small businesses they work with," the release reads. Among the tasks assigned to CERT-RO under the Geiger project are devising requirements, architecture and methodology for the solutions developed under the initiative, from the perspective of a national response team, as well as validating conceptualised solutions. The team will also get involved in supporting the implementation of the pilot project among Romanian start-ups and in disseminating the project, especially among the response teams community elsewhere in Europe. The Geiger project is being carried out by the FHNW University of Applied Sciences of North-West Switzerland with 17 partners from all over Europe: Utrecht University, Berufsfachschule BBB, Padagogische Hochschule Freiburg, Kaspersky, Montimage, KPMG, ATOS, Tech.eu, Schweizer SKweV, Samenwerkende Registeraccountants en Accountants-Administratieconsulenten SRA, Cluj IT, CERT-RO, Coiffure Loredana, Haako, E-abo, Braintronix, and Public Tender. On June 1, 2020, a consortium of 18 organisations launched "Geiger", an innovation project that aims to develop a solution that increases the level of knowledge of small businesses and entrepreneurs about the risks related to data protection, privacy and cyber security. The project provides help to reduce such risks. This 30-month project is funded under the European Union's Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programmes under a grant agreement. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Law establishing the date of the 2020 local elections, promulgated President Klaus Iohannis signed Thursday the decree for the promulgation of the Law establishing the date of the 2020 elections for the local public administration authorities, as well as specific measures for the proper organization and conduct thereof, the Presidential Administration (...)

Central Bank Governor: Developments In Public Health Continue To Generate Unprecedented Uncertainty And Major Risks Developments in public health continue to generate unprecedented uncertainty and major risks to the outlook for economic activity and to financial market functioning, with an impact on macroeconomic stability and financial stability, Romania’s central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said (...)

PM Orban: I trust we will have the Quarantine Law, so that there were all the levers to fight the pandemic Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that he had told lawmakers it was very important that the draft law on quarantine and isolation be adopted on Thursday, so that there were all the levers to fight the pandemic. “I wanted to personally participate in the debate in the Senate’s... The (...)

Transgaz, Banca Transilvania Conclude RON300M Lending Agreement Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Thursday signed with lender Banca Transilvania a "contract of reusable loan facilities and of issuance of guarantee letters" worth RON300 million, for a two-year period, which will be used to finance the working capital of (...)

European Union Invests EUR118M In Ten Transport Infrastructure Projects In Romania The European Commission said on Thursday it is providing EUR118 million for Romania to finance reconstruction works and feasibility studies for ten major railway, water and road infrastructure projects.

C&W Echinox: 50 Largest Technology Companies In Romania Report EUR3B Combined Turnover, Over 50,000 Employees In 2019 The 50 largest technology companies in Romania, which provide software products and digital solutions for group of companies or third party, have increased their turnover nearly fourfold over the past decade, as well as their local teams, reaching a combined turnover of EUR3 billion and over (...)

GCS: 777 new cases of coronavirus infections reported in Romania, total case count reaches 35.003 Another 777 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the last information by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count on Thursday to 35,003. Currently, 261 COVID-19 (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |