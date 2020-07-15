Under US pressure, Romatom supports the idiotic position of the government: we have expelled the Chinese and we are entering a great unknown



Under US pressure, Romatom supports the idiotic position of the government: we have expelled the Chinese and we are entering a great unknown.

By Constantin Radut At the request of the Ministry of Economy, majority shareholder of Societatea Național Nuclearelectrica SA, the company's board of directors was mandated by the general meeting of shareholders, meeting in early June, to cease negotiations with the Chinese from CGN - China (...)