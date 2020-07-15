CCR rules that doubling child allowances is constitutional. FinMin Citu: Law passed by Parliament does not say source of funding



The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) ruled on Wednesday that the law repealing Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 2/2020, which postponed until August 1 doubling child allowances, is constitutional. It is a law that cleared Parliament to repeal OUG 2/2020 adopted at the beginning of the year by the (...)