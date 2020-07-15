 
Deputy PM Turcan: Gov't adopts extension of state of alert by 30 days
Deputy PM Turcan: Gov't adopts extension of state of alert by 30 days.

The Government on Wednesday adopted an extension of the state of alert by 30 days, considering the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2, Deputy PM Raluca Turcan said at the Victoria Palace, after the extraordinary meeting of the Orban government. "We have adopted at the Government meeting a decision to extend the state of alert by other 30 days, and this decision is needed because we have an increase in the number of infections and deaths. This extension of the state of alert doesn't bring new restrictions but, unfortunately, it doesn't bring new relaxation measures either, as we all wanted in those fields that are still affected," said Turcan. She made an appeal to people to observe health protection measures. "These are not inventions and Romanians, if they watch the public space more carefully, they will see that the same people who urge others to disobey the rules are in fact saying, on one hand, that the virus doesn't exist, and on the other hand they blame the Government for the increase in the number of infections. This is pure nonsense, and they are just blocking all measures that the Orban government implements in the health field," said the Deputy PM. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

