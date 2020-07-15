 
July 15, 2020

Restrictions: Greece welcomes only tourists who tested negative for COVID-19. Hungary includes Romania on the yellow list
Restrictions: Greece welcomes only tourists who tested negative for COVID-19. Hungary includes Romania on the yellow list.

The Greek authorities on Tuesday night, at midnight, implemented a measure that says only tourists who tested negative for COVID-19 will be allowed into the country, shows a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES. The press release completes thus the already (...)

Law establishing the date of the 2020 local elections, promulgated President Klaus Iohannis signed Thursday the decree for the promulgation of the Law establishing the date of the 2020 elections for the local public administration authorities, as well as specific measures for the proper organization and conduct thereof, the Presidential Administration (...)

Central Bank Governor: Developments In Public Health Continue To Generate Unprecedented Uncertainty And Major Risks Developments in public health continue to generate unprecedented uncertainty and major risks to the outlook for economic activity and to financial market functioning, with an impact on macroeconomic stability and financial stability, Romania’s central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said (...)

PM Orban: I trust we will have the Quarantine Law, so that there were all the levers to fight the pandemic Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that he had told lawmakers it was very important that the draft law on quarantine and isolation be adopted on Thursday, so that there were all the levers to fight the pandemic. “I wanted to personally participate in the debate in the Senate’s... The (...)

Transgaz, Banca Transilvania Conclude RON300M Lending Agreement Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Thursday signed with lender Banca Transilvania a "contract of reusable loan facilities and of issuance of guarantee letters" worth RON300 million, for a two-year period, which will be used to finance the working capital of (...)

European Union Invests EUR118M In Ten Transport Infrastructure Projects In Romania The European Commission said on Thursday it is providing EUR118 million for Romania to finance reconstruction works and feasibility studies for ten major railway, water and road infrastructure projects.

C&W Echinox: 50 Largest Technology Companies In Romania Report EUR3B Combined Turnover, Over 50,000 Employees In 2019 The 50 largest technology companies in Romania, which provide software products and digital solutions for group of companies or third party, have increased their turnover nearly fourfold over the past decade, as well as their local teams, reaching a combined turnover of EUR3 billion and over (...)

GCS: 777 new cases of coronavirus infections reported in Romania, total case count reaches 35.003 Another 777 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the last information by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count on Thursday to 35,003. Currently, 261 COVID-19 (...)

 

