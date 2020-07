Bucharest Opera kicks off series of outdoor concerts

Bucharest Opera kicks off series of outdoor concerts. The summer season of the National Bucharest Opera opens on July 17, with a concert held on the institution’s esplanade. The concert, titled “The evening of musical destinies,” will see performances from soloists Irina Iordăchescu, Sorana Negrea, Alin Stoica, Iordache Basalic, Marius Boloş, and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]