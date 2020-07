Romania Ranks 16th in EU by 1H New Car Registrations after 30% Decline

Romania Ranks 16th in EU by 1H New Car Registrations after 30% Decline. Romania ranks 16th in the European Union by new car registrations, with 49,616 units registered in the first half of the year, down 30.7% compared with the first half of 2019, the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) said (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]