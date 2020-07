Amazon's Romanian Tech Centers Post RON321.3M Turnover in 2019

Amazon's Romanian Tech Centers Post RON321.3M Turnover in 2019. Amazon Development Center, owned by US online retail giant Amazon, which operates several tech centers in Bucharest and Iasi in Romania, had a turnover of RON321.3 million in 2019, up 34% on the year, finance ministry data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]