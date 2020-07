Gov’t adopts extension of state of alert by 30 days

Gov’t adopts extension of state of alert by 30 days. The Government on Wednesday adopted an extension of the state of alert by 30 days, considering the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2, Deputy PM Raluca Turcan said at the Victoria Palace, after the extraordinary meeting of the Orban (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]