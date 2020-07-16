The Public Advisors’ external marketing division, one year of activity: Expertise in FMCG, real estate, automotive and non-governmental sector

The Public Advisors’ external marketing division, one year of activity: Expertise in FMCG, real estate, automotive and non-governmental sector. Last year, the public relations and communications agency, The Public Advisors, expanded its portfolio with an integrated marketing division. This complements the area of services offered to clients. In the first year of activity, The Public Advisors conducted external marketing campaigns for (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]