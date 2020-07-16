Deloitte Romania strengthens management team by appointing two new directors and one partner within Reff & Associates



Deloitte Romania strengthens its management team by promoting Ioana Boca to Financial Advisory Director, Sorin Elisei to Director within the specialized practice in the energy and natural resources industry, and Mihnea Galgotiu-Sararu (photo) to Partner within Reff & Associates, the law (...)