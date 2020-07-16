Beer Consumption In Romania Drops 10% Since The Onset Of Coronavirus Crisis

Beer Consumption In Romania Drops 10% Since The Onset Of Coronavirus Crisis. Beer consumption fell by over 10% on the year in March-May 2020 and, starting March, with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, a new trend emerged among consumers, showing their preference for single-servings, to the detriment of reusable bottles, which boosted sales of single-serve beer cans (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]