Footwear Retailer CCC Opens Store in Targu Mures, Reaches 73 Units. Polish footwear retailer CCC, the second largest on the Romanian market, said Thursday it has opened a third store in Targu Mures, located within the Shopping City retail center, reaching 73 stores in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]