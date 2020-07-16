DIICOT ordinance to close August 10 case: Moral complicity of peaceful protesters, collateral victims were not also innocent

DIICOT ordinance to close August 10 case: Moral complicity of peaceful protesters, collateral victims were not also innocent. The Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) says, in the ordinance to close the “August 10” case, that there was a moral complicity of the peaceful protesters in Victoriei Square, who did not distance themselves from those who exerted violence on the law enforcement (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]