Accor appoints Romanian Calin Ile as GM of new ibis hotel in Timisoara

Accor appoints Romanian Calin Ile as GM of new ibis hotel in Timisoara. Accor, the world’s leading augmented hospitality group, has announced the appointment of Calin Ile as general manager of ibis Timisoara, which is set to open this autumn. With 20 years of experience within Accor, Ile will be in charge of building the new hotel’s team. Calin Ile, whose career (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]