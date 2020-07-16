C&W Echinox: 50 Largest Technology Companies In Romania Report EUR3B Combined Turnover, Over 50,000 Employees In 2019

C&W Echinox: 50 Largest Technology Companies In Romania Report EUR3B Combined Turnover, Over 50,000 Employees In 2019. The 50 largest technology companies in Romania, which provide software products and digital solutions for group of companies or third party, have increased their turnover nearly fourfold over the past decade, as well as their local teams, reaching a combined turnover of EUR3 billion and over (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]