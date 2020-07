Transgaz, Banca Transilvania Conclude RON300M Lending Agreement

Transgaz, Banca Transilvania Conclude RON300M Lending Agreement. Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Thursday signed with lender Banca Transilvania a "contract of reusable loan facilities and of issuance of guarantee letters" worth RON300 million, for a two-year period, which will be used to finance the working capital of (...)