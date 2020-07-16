PM Orban: I trust we will have the Quarantine Law, so that there were all the levers to fight the pandemic



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that he had told lawmakers it was very important that the draft law on quarantine and isolation be adopted on Thursday, so that there were all the levers to fight the pandemic. “I wanted to personally participate in the debate in the Senate’s... The (...)