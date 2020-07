Detergent Producer Dalli Posts 20% Profit Growth in 2019

Detergent Producer Dalli Posts 20% Profit Growth in 2019. German group Dalli, which operates a detergent plant in Timisoara, Romania, had a turnover of RON388 million in 2019 and a profit of RON7.2 million, up 20% on the year, after two years of decline. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]