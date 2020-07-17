Interbrands to start an extensive process of automatization in the space leased within P3 Bucharest A1



Interbrands to start an extensive process of automatization in the space leased within P3 Bucharest A1.

P3 Logistic Parks (“P3”) signed a lease agreement with Interbrands Marketing & Distribution for 24,830 square meters of logistics and office space within P3 Bucharest A1 park. Interbrands has been a client of the park since 2006 and decided now to relocate to a larger warehouse that can (...)